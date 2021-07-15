MINI: Pray for Cuban people, and for America to stay free

While our own government policies promoted by the progressive liberal left are becoming more socialistic/communistic, the people of Cuba are fighting to be set free from this type of government. They know from experience what it is like, and they want democracy and freedom. This should tell us something! Wake up, America! Pray for the Cuban people and while you are at it pray for America to stay free. --Connie Bartels, Sioux City
