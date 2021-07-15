 Skip to main content
MINI: Pray for Cuban people, and for America to stay free
While our own government policies promoted by the progressive liberal left are becoming more socialistic/communistic, the people of Cuba are fighting to be set free from this type of government. They know from experience what it is like, and they want democracy and freedom. This should tell us something! Wake up, America! Pray for the Cuban people and while you are at it pray for America to stay free.  --Connie Bartels, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

