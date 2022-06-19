 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: Presidential administration is incompetent and dangerous

What a shame. The president gets cut off by the First Lady, again. Folks, tune out the mainstream media, then you will see what is really going on. This president and his administration, is not only incompetent, they are dangerous. One calamity after another. The blame game finger, points straight back to, well you should know. The longer we let this go on… well you know the old saying. --Greg Taylor, Marcus, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

