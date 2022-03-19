MINI: Proposed school vouchers in Iowa could be a trap

As a lifelong Catholic and a proponent of Catholic education, I can only say that the vouchers proposed (by Iowa lawmakers) could be a huge trap. Anything done by this Legislature and governor can be undone in the future or changed for the worse. If it passes, be ready for a future edition of 4th grade history book that says the "wise men rode dinosaurs to welcome the infant Jesus." (Tina Fey) --Tom Morin, Sioux City