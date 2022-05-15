MINI: Protesting at someone's home crosses the line

Regardless of your passion for an issue, protesting at someone's home crosses the line of what is ethical and often times illegal. Intimidation should not be tolerated and in a civil society we should air our differences in public forums, through the media , at the seat of government and/or at the ballot box. Let your civility match your passion. -- State Rep. Steve Hansen, Sioux City
