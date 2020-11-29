 Skip to main content
MINI: RE: Tuesday's Mini-Editorial
MINI: RE: Tuesday's Mini-Editorial

RE: Tuesday's Mini-Editorial: "...the best way to fight Democrat voter fraud in their state was to legalize it." Really? While a disclaimer of sorts appeared in the online edition, there was none in the print edition. I think The Journal needs to start adding a "Twitter type" disclaimer advising that the facts stated in the letter are disputed. It's the least the newspaper can do to help dispel such obvious misinformation disseminated by discredited "news" sources. -- Jim Kennedy, Okoboji, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

