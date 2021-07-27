 Skip to main content
MINI: 'Real consequences' needed for criminal offenders
MINI: 'Real consequences' needed for criminal offenders

A local Sioux City news outlet reported that a local man pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and has been sentenced by the judge to 20 “years” in prison and must serve three years before being eligible for parole. The possibility of being released in such a short time is a reality. There needs to be real consequences for offenders and serve the prison time indicated. -- Wynand Hegeman, Orange City, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

