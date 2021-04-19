MINI: Regarding Democrats and the border wall
All citizens, please remember that in order to maintain order at an arrest site, simply comply with the officer’s reasonable request to exit y…
So the Washington Post gives President Biden four Pinocchios for lying about Georgia's new voter laws. Reminds me of this quote, "A lie told o…
$800,000 for parking at the new Expo Center and we can't fix our crappy roads? What is wrong with this city?
Kudos to the Sioux City Journal editorial board for their wonderful editorial citing Gov. Ray and immigration. We, too often, forget our own r…
The infrastructure bill will provide high speed Internet to all. I live in a one horse town with no stoplights that has had fiber to the home …
An April 11th Sunday Journal article stated that Iowans have bet over a billion dollars since sports gambling became legal in August of 2019. …
So Gov. Reynolds and our state legislature think everyone will feel safer because every Tom, Dick, and Harry will be able to purchase and carr…
The Journal's April 11 editorial about Gov. Ray's compassion on Vietnamese refugee immigrants and comparing it to the illegal immigrants flood…
I would like to express my gratitude for the editorial the Journal article on Sunday, April 11, praising Iowa's former Gov. Ray. I was proud …
As director of early childhood programming at the Crittenton Center and member of Governor Reynold’s Child Care Task Force, and director of Ea…