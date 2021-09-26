MINI: Remember what's best for the people
Congratulations! Because you choose not to vaccinate or wear a mask, Woodbury County is back up to almost 15% positivity rate and we've gone f…
THE MINI: Good news! There’s no longer a toilet paper shortage. At least that’s what we can conclude after several homecoming celebrations in …
What is different from last year to this year? Everyone last year was told that masks were mandatory in schools, places of business and federa…
THE MINI: Welcome to fall. the last hurrah before the misery of winter. -Journal Editorial Board
THE MINI: As you travel around this fall, watch out for slow-moving farm vehicles on county roads as the harvest season gets underway. -Jour…
COVID-19 is trying to change our country and take our civil liberties. Mask and vaccination mandates are not Democracy! Our body, our choice, …
THE MINI: Rixner equals common sense for the planned new Woodbury County jail. Thanks to Jim for his Regulars column in the Sept. 12 edition o…
Rep. Randy Feenstra’s Aug. 17 newsletter urged the federal government to give a handout to pork producers and the same newsletter complains ab…
Cattlemen and women, like me, are dedicated to caring for our animals and the land every day of the year.
In response to the mini editorial on Sunday, the writer says his voting rights are restricted. Are you a legal American citizen with a legal i…