MINI: Remember when baseball was a game?

Baseball. Remember when it was a game and they were the players? -- John Rush, Jackson, Nebraska
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
The $85 billion of military planes, tanks, guns, and etc. that Biden left in Afghanistan sure would have come in handy for Ukraine right now. …
I presume all the money set aside for snow removal and salting of city streets this past winter that wasn't needed will be used to tackle the …
As gas prices continue to rise and Republicans continue to blame the president, one has to wonder why oil companies had record profits in 2021…
In 2011, I attended a Siouxland Chamber of Commerce event that hosted left-wing commentator Juan Williams. The Journal headline at the time re…
THE MINI: Did you remember to change your clocks last night or were you late for church this morning? It's time to spring forward into dayli…
Regarding Iowa House Bill 706 and Senate Bill 2198, which would give parents the rights to have books removed from school libraries or classro…
We the people of the United Nations, determined to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, which twice in our lifetime has brough…
It's exciting that Sioux City Bishop Heelan and Estherville-Lincoln Central have both advanced to the finals of the Iowa girls state basketbal…
I commend Gov. Kim Reynolds for signing House File 2416, which bans transgender girls and women from participating in girls’ and women’s sport…
After listening to Governor Reynolds rebuttal of President Biden's plea for unity across America, I agree with her statement: Politicians will…
