THE MINI: Republicans wanting to slash spending. Let's start with the million-dollar subsidy to the oil industry. - Robert Schmith, Sioux City
THE MINI: Republicans' vision of Iowa's future is like a child labor scene from a Lewis Hine photo. The greedy packinghouse moguls want no lia…
In reading the Feb. 22 edition of The Journal I came upon the story regarding the request of Police Chief Rex Mueller for the hiring of four a…
THE MINI: The Associated Press reports 43 million Americans could benefit from student debt forgiveness. That means 289 million Americans will…
Please, can anyone tell me why seniors are paying the same for garbage pickup as people with families? I have only one dumpster in the winter …
THE MINI: Where are the defenders of Daylight Saving Time? --Robert Sorensen, Sioux City