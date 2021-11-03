MINI: Rich should practice what they say about climate change

THE MINI: I’ll believe in climate change the minute that all these rich people, including the Obamas and the Bidens and the Kennedys, give up their beachfront homes. They must not be too concerned about it. -- JoLaine Noreen, Sioux City

