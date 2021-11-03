 Skip to main content
MINI: Rich should practice what they say about climate change

THE MINI: I’ll believe in climate change the minute that all these rich people, including the Obamas and the Bidens and the Kennedys, give up their beachfront homes. They must not be too concerned about it. -- JoLaine Noreen, Sioux City

Editor's note: The name of the author of this mini was incorrect when it originally appeared in the Nov. 3 edition of the Journal on A1. The correct name is above. 

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

