 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MINI: Ryan Melton showed up to debate on PBS

  • 0

Ryan Melton showed up to debate on PBS. Randy Feenstra rejected an invitation from Iowa PBS without explanation. Feenstra already backed out of a joint forum planned for the Clay County fair. So if Randy Feenstra cannot or will not show up for a debate then will he show up for the 36 counties that he is supposed to represent? What is he hiding? Time to vote for the guy who does show up and that would be Ryan Melton. -- Marianne Dirksen, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: Dumkrieger was right about county jail construction

MINI: Dumkrieger was right about county jail construction

"Remember when people scoffed when Jeremy Dumkrieger said he would hold the county accountable by "taking the screws to the new jail?" Well, had his figure of speech been taken literally, maybe those jail walls wouldn't have blown over."

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News