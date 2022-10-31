MINI: Ryan Melton showed up to debate on PBS

Ryan Melton showed up to debate on PBS. Randy Feenstra rejected an invitation from Iowa PBS without explanation. Feenstra already backed out of a joint forum planned for the Clay County fair. So if Randy Feenstra cannot or will not show up for a debate then will he show up for the 36 counties that he is supposed to represent? What is he hiding? Time to vote for the guy who does show up and that would be Ryan Melton. -- Marianne Dirksen, Council Bluffs, Iowa