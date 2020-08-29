MINI: 'Sabotage'

To those who wish as we all do to get back to what used to be normal, resisting the wearing of a mask and resisting social distancing is to sabotage that goal. The president on Thursday night in his acceptance speech was thumbing his nose at this coronavirus by not following guidelines. So there really is no virus?
Shirley Stoll, Primghar, Iowa
