MINI: 'Saddened'

I am saddened by Friday's Mini Editorial. Apparently the writer did not read the news reported in July that abortions in Iowa were up 25 percent in 2019 compared to the year before after a decade of a downward trend under Planned Parenthood and its counseling.
Diane Gruber, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
