 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MINI: Salute to firefighters fighting grass fires in the region

  • 0

THE MINI: We salute the many firefighters who have been responding to a large number of grass fires in the region. On Saturday, they battled dry conditions and high winds as they extinguished the flames and kept them from spreading. -- Journal editorial board

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
1
0
0
1
4

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News