MINI: Sending checks for city services to other cities

Who, what, or where are the people doing the job of running Sioux City? I recently mailed a check for a traffic ticket to Arizona. I just mailed a check for my water bill to Minneapolis, Minn. In Jackson Miss., the city has let its municipal water department crumble into an unhealthy mess. When city governments stop doing the work of city government, that city will become unlivable in time. -- Donald Parsons, Sioux City