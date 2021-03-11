MINI: Sick of the term 'Neanderthal Thinking'

I’m sick of this term, “Neanderthal Thinking.” The defamation of Neanderthals is of concern to all of us who have German ancestry as the Neander Valley is in Germany. And recent discoveries on the Journal of Scientific Reports states 40,000-50,000 years ago these people discovered and used remarkable tools to make string and rope. See S.C. Journal May 3, 2020, AP story by Malcolm Ritter. -- Jack J. Holmes, Ida Grove, Iowa