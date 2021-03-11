 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: Sick of the term 'Neanderthal Thinking'
View Comments

MINI: Sick of the term 'Neanderthal Thinking'

{{featured_button_text}}

I’m sick of this term, “Neanderthal Thinking.” The defamation of Neanderthals is of concern to all of us who have German ancestry as the Neander Valley is in Germany. And recent discoveries on the Journal of Scientific Reports states 40,000-50,000 years ago these people discovered and used remarkable tools to make string and rope. See S.C. Journal May 3, 2020, AP story by Malcolm Ritter. -- Jack J. Holmes, Ida Grove, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News