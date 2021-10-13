 Skip to main content
MINI: Sign with expletive near Spalding Elementary should be removed

A large, conspicuous sign (with an expletive toward President Biden) overlooking the parking lot of Spalding Elementary School is visible to every student, parent, faculty member, and community member who visits there. It's wrong for a myriad of reasons, and it is time for it to be removed. Though political discourse should be encouraged and accepted, civil discourse should take precedence and remain just that - civil. -- Bill Weber, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

