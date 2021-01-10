 Skip to main content
MINI: Sioux City Art Center recommended
The Dec. 27 Journal article on the current exhibit at the Sioux City Art Center prompted a visit. Able to socially distance, discuss the variety of photographs, enjoy the permanent collection, and sit in the Grant Wood Corn Room resulted in a special time with a teenage family member. I highly recommend a visit to the Sioux City Art Center -- it is a jewel. -- Mary C. McCarthy, Coralville, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

