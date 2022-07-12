 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: Sioux City has way too many weeds

I don’t know if I’m the only one that thinks all you see in Sioux City are weeds. Doesn’t anyone care, does the city? I went out of town and when I came back, that was the first thing that hit me was the weeds. You can go anywhere in Iowa and you don’t see this. There are so many people not working, let them do some of this. Why should we keep paying for their living when there so many jobs out there? I’m sure a lot of people will think I’m awful for feeling this way. I’m 82 years old and I’ve been working since I was 12 years old and I’m still working. -- Helen Scott, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

