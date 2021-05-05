 Skip to main content
MINI: Siouxland prom-goers impress
Through multiple observations, Siouxland prom-goers have been well-behaved, courteous and classy. It's evident they are glad to have a time-honored tradition back this year after it was curtailed by COVID in 2020. -- Journal editorial board

