 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: Sleight of hand with lowering tax levies
0 comments

MINI: Sleight of hand with lowering tax levies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I love how the school board is hyping that they are going to lower the tax levy. Pretty soon the city and the county will join in and say they will lower their tax levy to making you think that they’re doing us a big favor. They then turn around and stab us in the back by raising the valuation on your property by $21,000. I don’t think that the taxpayers are going to come out ahead in this deal. It’s all sleight of hand. -- JoLaine Noreen, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: The next bachelor
Letters

MINI: The next bachelor

The next bachelor should break up with all women on next season's first show because they were okay with being put on display for a reality sh…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News