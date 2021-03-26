MINI: Sleight of hand with lowering tax levies

I love how the school board is hyping that they are going to lower the tax levy. Pretty soon the city and the county will join in and say they will lower their tax levy to making you think that they’re doing us a big favor. They then turn around and stab us in the back by raising the valuation on your property by $21,000. I don’t think that the taxpayers are going to come out ahead in this deal. It’s all sleight of hand. -- JoLaine Noreen, Sioux City