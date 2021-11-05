MINI: So goes Virginia

So goes Virginia; So goes the Nation!!! --Steve Hoberg, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
THE MINI: Maybe Sunday's mini writer would better appreciate the tyrannical and ideological control in a blue state, rather then the common se…
THE MINI: Our condolences go out to the family and friends of longtime Journal sports editor Terry Hersom, who died over the weekend. No one k…
THE MINI: What a beautiful morning! Getting ready to go to my State mandated $7.25 an hour job. Driving my car 95 mph because of an old age …
Try to wrap your mind around this. Though ordered by the Supreme Court last August, the Biden administration has not yet reinstated the “stay …
THE MINI: Congressional Family Values on display. Taken out: a proposal to provide paid family and medical leave to new parents, those caring…
THE MINI: I’ll believe in climate change the minute that all these rich people, including the Obamas and the Bidens and the Kennedys, give up …
The idea that any one person -- Joe Biden or anyone else -- is totally responsible for the current challenges to the economy, and that the ret…
Thanks to Rep. Randy Feenstra for sponsoring the National Science Foundation for the Future Act. The act contains provisions to ensure the Uni…
Just a few short years ago, our city council spent millions of taxpayer dollars on a downtown hotel that we didn't need. Collateral damage: th…
Driving through rural communities in recent weeks, it has been hard to miss the sight of farmers out in their fields harvesting their crops. T…
