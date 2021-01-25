 Skip to main content
MINI: Social media giants silencing ideas
MINI: Social media giants silencing ideas

I now realize the social media giants are not silencing conservative ideas, not because it was hate speech but because they hate the speech. -- Roger L. Wilson, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

