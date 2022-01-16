MINI: Society suffers with divisiveness on every topic

Currently, our society seems to be festering from universal divisiveness with regard to every possible topic, including political viewpoints, immunization, community decisions, or any law pertaining to federal, state or local level. Citizens are either at the pinnacle of polarization or they exhibit lackadaisical indifference. To break this cycle of stagnation, every citizen has to take ownership to provide a meaningful solution for the benefit of all. -- Dr. Lou Rossman, Sioux City