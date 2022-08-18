MINI: Some Trump-endorsed candidates lack experience

Candidates Trump supported for the Republican primaries, who have won, have one thing in common, their total lack of experience. Pretty scary. I can't understand the logic of a modern political party offering the 21st century equivalent of Andrew Jackson. But you say "Jackson was a Democrat, an immoral, corrupt, bully, who appealed to the meanest instincts of people." This as opposed to Abraham Lincoln, a Republican, who pursued a vision of a common good. -- Donald C Parsons, Sioux City