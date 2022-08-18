 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MINI: Some Trump-endorsed candidates lack experience

  • 0

Candidates Trump supported for the Republican primaries, who have won, have one thing in common, their total lack of experience. Pretty scary. I can't understand the logic of a modern political party offering the 21st century equivalent of Andrew Jackson. But you say "Jackson was a Democrat, an immoral, corrupt, bully, who appealed to the meanest instincts of people." This as opposed to Abraham Lincoln, a Republican, who pursued a vision of a common good. -- Donald C Parsons, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: What a coincidence.

MINI: What a coincidence.

THE MINI: On Thursday, as news of Former President Trump invoking the Fifth Amendment splashed across the front page, the Journal had the perf…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News