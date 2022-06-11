 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MINI: Speed cameras have impact of slowing traffic

  • 0

In response to a mini editorial on the city's new speed kiosks, which ran on A1 of the Journal Wednesday, please note the crash history for the Hamilton Boulevard corridor. There have been 79 accidents in the corridor since 2018. Cameras do have an impact of slowing traffic. It is the City Council's intent to place the kiosks in areas where speeding is a problem. We have reduced the fines significantly so collecting money is certainly not the focus. -- Bob Scott, Sioux City mayor 

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News