MINI: Speed cameras have impact of slowing traffic

In response to a mini editorial on the city's new speed kiosks, which ran on A1 of the Journal Wednesday, please note the crash history for the Hamilton Boulevard corridor. There have been 79 accidents in the corridor since 2018. Cameras do have an impact of slowing traffic. It is the City Council's intent to place the kiosks in areas where speeding is a problem. We have reduced the fines significantly so collecting money is certainly not the focus. -- Bob Scott, Sioux City mayor