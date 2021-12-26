MINI: Spread the gift of kindness

The gift of kindness goes a long way during the holiday season. Spread it around. -- Journal Editorial Board
Mr. Mathew Ung recently expressed heartbreak over dozens of victims of a driver’s homicidal assault. We all grieve, including the small frail …
My compliments to the Journal staff for your on line poll/question of the day. So often it jump starts my day with a chuckle, like Tuesday’s q…
Consider the season, tradition, myth, fantasy, faith. Particles of each woven together. Creating a story most inspiring. Eyes of wonder open t…
As we know, a man with a 50-page rap sheet over 22 years out on $1,000 bail despite his umpteenth active arrest warrant (exercising his "crimi…
Then-candidate-for-President Joe Biden called a 17-year-old a white supremacist upon hearing he shot three people with an AR-15, killing two o…
First it was the bored Woodbury County Board of Supervisors allowing some Ghostbusters to go through the old county jail to look for evil spir…
It seems like some Republicans are trying to prevent President Biden from getting credit for bringing this pandemic under control by not getti…
Good luck to the Morningside University Mustangs in Durham, N.C. Saturday as they compete for their third NAIA national championship in footba…
In a recent column, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra touted the economic benefits to Iowa of carbon capture and storage (CCS). Two companies, Summit a…
I do feel sorry for the Afghans without a home. However, why do we keep inviting them in our community when we don't seem to be able to proper…
