MINI: Statue of Liberty and MAGA devotees

The Statue of Liberty inscription: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.” If the same people were in place that comprise the MAGA devotees, the Native Indians would still be on their lands, there wouldn't be any sculptured presidents on their sacred lands, and there would be no Trail of Tears. Grassley wouldn't be groveling at Trump's shoes. There would be no, traitorous, narcistic, thief, conman posing as a genius Christian. -- Earl Draayer, Le Mars, Iowa