MINI: Summer-like weather in September may be fleeting

Though fall officially starts Thursday, somebody must have forgotten to tell Mother Nature. High temps that soared into the 90s -- and even passed the century mark in some Siouxland cities -- reminded us of mid-summer. But alas, it won't last long, with cooler temps in the forecast later this week. -- Journal editorial board
"Candidates for any office that immediately want to cut their pay, and that of their possible peers, must know that they will offer less value for the taxpayers."
"The stock market tanks, inflation increases, Biden drains the strategic oil supply, the White House celebrates monstrous spending and James Taylor sings a song about suicide. “Come on man”? What could go wrong?"
The characterization of the student loan forgiveness plan as a "reverse Robin Hood" seems accurate. By the same token, Sen. Grassley, Rep. Fee…
Summit, Navigator, and Wolfe seek permits to build CO2 pipelines but numerous critical questions are not being answered. Can Iowa’s power grid…
The AARP Bulletin lead with the headline Drug Prices to Fall for Older Americans. Unfortunately not one Midwest Senator voted to support Grand…
"Young people today really talk fast. Many others do too. Has this happened over time because of fast food, faster cars, cell phones, etc.? Are people talking faster or am I listening slower?"
Our pandemic response here in Iowa has been nothing short of impressive. Thanks to protective measures and proactiveness amongst our leadershi…
THE MINI: Something very powerful - and unifying about the President of the United States validating what we all are thinking is true. --Brend…
President Biden wants the FBI to simply carry out the law and do their job. Hunter Biden investigation should be at the top of their prioritie…