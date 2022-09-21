 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: Summer-like weather in September may be fleeting

Though fall officially starts Thursday, somebody must have forgotten to tell  Mother Nature. High temps that soared into the 90s -- and even passed the century mark in some Siouxland cities -- reminded us of mid-summer. But alas, it won't last long, with cooler temps in the forecast later this week. -- Journal editorial board

