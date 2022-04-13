 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MINI: Summer sales of E15 to boost ethanol, help reduce gas prices

  • 0

Motorists, corn growers and ethanol plants received welcome news Tuesday. During a visit to Iowa, President Biden announced the EPA will issue an emergency waiver to allow summertime sales of E15. Normally, the blend of 15% ethanol and regular gas is prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures. -- Journal Editorial Board

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News