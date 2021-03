Edward Everett Hale was chaplain of the U.S. Senate for a number of years. One day a visitor asked him, "When you look out over the Senate chamber each morning, Dr. Hale, tell me, do you pray for the senators?" "No," said Dr. Hale, "I look at the senators and I pray for our country." It is an old story but like an old shoe it fits well. -- Don Schenk, Sioux City