MINI: Taxpayer money should go to all schools

Taxpayer (public) money should go to all schools, government (public schools) and non-government (private schools)! All of these schools educate the public and promote the general welfare of society. School choice should be the rule of the land with no financial preferences for the monopoly government schools. I like the government schools and I like the Christian schools! --Marion Van Soelen, Hull, Iowa
