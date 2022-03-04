MINI: Teaching cursive writing

As a retired teacher, I am confused as to why over $500,000 would be needed to teach Cursive writing. (See Sunday Paper under Odds and Ends.) All a student needs is a pencil and a "dedicated" (to be used only for Cursive practice) part of a note book. After announcements, the teacher could write a letter both Upper case and Lower" case on the "blackboard" and the student could spend the next 2-3 minutes practicing in their note book. They could also use any spare time to practice.