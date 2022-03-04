MINI: Teaching cursive writing

As a retired teacher, I am confused as to why over $500,000 would be needed to teach Cursive writing. (See Sunday Paper under Odds and Ends.) All a student needs is a pencil and a "dedicated" (to be used only for Cursive practice) part of a note book. After announcements, the teacher could write a letter both Upper case and Lower" case on the "blackboard" and the student could spend the next 2-3 minutes practicing in their note book. They could also use any spare time to practice.
When the student knows the entire alphabet, simple words such as cat and pond would be introduced day by day but the clever students would have already caught on to this.
How this would cost $500,000 is beyond me! --Glendy Nichols, Sioux City
