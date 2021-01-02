MINI: Terry Hersom's tribute to the late Phil Karpuk

Related to this story
Get ready for a sad story. The 5,593-page, $900 billion emergency economic relief tax and spending bill passed through Congress is rewarding y…
COVID-19 has taken the lives of over 300,000 Americans, which includes roughly 3,500 Iowans. Fortunately, vaccines have already been distribut…
In the 1960s the talk was when abortions became legal it would be just a matter of time before euthanasia of the elderly would be acceptable. …
Two thoughts concerning Sunday's staff editorial: 1. Criticism of a "do something" group or individual by a "do nothing" group, illuminated by…
Our reality-star drama king, after causing the attention-getting "does he or doesn't he," finally signed the cares act/government funding bill…
I am willing to consider both positive and negative information I read and hear about President-elect Biden. How many Trump supporters are wil…
What happened to the ordinance about having the sidewalks shoveled so many hours after a snow? Graceland Park Cemetery on South Lakeport Stree…
Continuing with the Trump legacy in the Dec. 18 Mini: Let's not forget cutting red tape to expedite release of COVID vaccines, the highest rat…
Dear All. What a wonderful Christmas Concert given by the Sioux City Symphony and the Hegg Brothers on Saturday evening. Thank you SCSO, Hegg …
In looking around at the "downed" not-inflated Christmas decorations that are sprawled over yards around Siouxland, it seems that the ones tha…