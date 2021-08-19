MINI: Thank you for hosting the Unity in the Community Block Party

Thank you Monique Scarlett and your Board for hosting the Unity in the Community Block Party at Cook Park on July 31. It was well attended and was in keeping with the mission of a Partnership of Love, Hope, Peace & Prayer. The Peace Plaques presented to David Halaas, Dave Drew, Rhonda Capron, Cliff J. Coleman, Louis Bros BBQ – owner Quincy Louis, Rex Mueller, and Karen Mackey, as Unity in the Community celebrated its Fifth Anniversary, was an added bonus to the celebration. Let's continue to build partnerships between our citizens and law enforcement. --Dan A. Moore, Sioux City