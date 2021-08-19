 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MINI: Thank you for hosting the Unity in the Community Block Party
0 Comments

MINI: Thank you for hosting the Unity in the Community Block Party

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you Monique Scarlett and your Board for hosting the Unity in the Community Block Party at Cook Park on July 31. It was well attended and was in keeping with the mission of a Partnership of Love, Hope, Peace & Prayer. The Peace Plaques presented to David Halaas, Dave Drew, Rhonda Capron, Cliff J. Coleman, Louis Bros BBQ – owner Quincy Louis, Rex Mueller, and Karen Mackey, as Unity in the Community celebrated its Fifth Anniversary, was an added bonus to the celebration. Let's continue to build partnerships between our citizens and law enforcement. --Dan A. Moore, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: 'Don't' People
Letters

MINI: 'Don't' People

"Don't" people don't get vaccinated, don't wear a mask, don't care about "We the People" or anyone but themselves. Don't be a "don't" person. …

MINI: Field of Dreams game
Letters

MINI: Field of Dreams game

 When viewers  watched the Yankees-White Sox game Thursday night did they naturally ask, "Is this Heaven?' No, it's Iowa.--  Journal Editorial Board

MINI: Olympic Diversity
Letters

MINI: Olympic Diversity

Turns out that the USA had the most diversity of athletes and coaches of all countries competing in the 2020 Olympic games. Also appears that …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News