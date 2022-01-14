 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MINI: Thank you police men and women

Last night I took our garbage can out to the curb to be picked up in the am. It was dark outside and and a little bit spooky. Just as I turned to head back to our house a police car with lights flashing but no siren went flying by on a call. I was able to return to the safety of my house knowing the police officer could be heading into danger, but they went anyway. Thank all you police men and women from a grateful Sioux City resident. --Adrian Roy, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

