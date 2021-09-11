 Skip to main content
MINI: Thank you President Biden
MINI: Thank you President Biden

Thank you President Biden for having the courage to do the right thing. Your newly established federal vaccine mandates will save many lives. -- Greg Nooney, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
