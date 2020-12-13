MINI: Thank you to President Trump and his task force

Thank you to President Trump and his task force for Project Warp Speed, which oversaw the development of a vaccine for COVID-19 in record time. Upon approval, there is a distribution plan already in place. While this work was being done, Joe Biden was sitting in his basement, Pelosi, Schumer, Cuomo and\ other Democrats and the news media were constantly chastising and criticizing him. Next month when Joe becomes president, he will lay claim to solving the COVID-19 pandemic and get a ringing endorsement from the news media. -- Duane Behrens, Sioux City