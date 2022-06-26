Thanks, Siouxlanders, for holding back on the late-night fireworks. In previous years we would have been complaining by now. -- Journal Editorial Board
MINI: Thanks for holding back on the fireworks
Juneteenth is a federal holiday disaster! NOT the holiday itself, but the piling on of federal government inefficiencies. I would be surprised…
Has anyone considered that gas companies, whose profits have surged since the war in Ukraine started, might have an ulterior motive for keepin…
Here are a few statements we hear often: "Grassley Works! Sen. Grassley puts Iowa first. Grassley visits all 99 Iowa counties every year. It's…
Putin’s absolute control of the Russian national news narrative within his country is appalling. I also find appalling that our American natio…
Could someone please wake up the president? No matter how often he says the economy is great doesn't make it true. --Barb Furlich, Sioux City
The oil companies get to bid on crude oil. Isn't this a racket or what "Hello?" The bidding war doesn't have anything to do with the refining …
What a shame. The president gets cut off by the First Lady, again. Folks, tune out the mainstream media, then you will see what is really goin…
I must admit that I was wrong about Joe Biden. A year ago, I thought he was pretending to be ignorant and incompetent about the major issues a…
The new multicolored LED lighting under the skywalks is a good addition to downtown Sioux City. -- Journal Editorial Board
Asking for a friend. How can I get a list of the people who were dumb enough to send money to Trump's "Election Defense Fund"? Kenneth Mertes,…