THE MINI: The 71st Abu Bekr Shrine Circus introduced a host of new acts and lots of family fun. Thanks, Shriners! - Journal Editorial Board
THE MINI: Anheuser-Busch has just proved what happens when you alter what has worked for years by listening to the loudest but lowest percenta…
THE MINI: An Iowa Republican states “I’m a believer in parents rights and I believe parents should have the ability and the right to decide wh…
THE MINI: Too many of our elected County Board members seem unaware that the assessed value of property has nothing to do with the size of our…
I oppose the use of eminent domain for private gain unilaterally, however, the CO2 pipelines take this abuse to a whole new level. Not only do…
While campaigning for Iowa Attorney General, Brenna Bird proudly said she was going to “Give ‘em the bird!”