MINI: Thanks to the Journal for printing Linda Holub's column

I want to thank the Journal for publishing Linda Holub's Regulars column. Her conservative, Christian and common sense beliefs that she expresses so well are a "breath of fresh air" and inspiration in this day and age where there are those who are trying to silence her and others who want to express their concern for this nation. It seems that there may be a day coming when she and others will not have the freedom to write as she does. -- Connie Bartels, Sioux City