MINI: That wasn't a washing

The writer of the Sept. 16 Mini criticizes the city washing streets after a “week of rain." A rain that spread a half inch of water evenly over that time, and at no time required the use of an umbrella, barely wets the streets and certainly does not wash them.
Douglas VanDerVoort, Sioux City
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.
