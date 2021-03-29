MINI: The Chinese gambit

The Chinese knew their ingenious gambit to manufacture the COVID virus would result in U.S. politicians closing businesses unnecessarily and then puking out an inordinate amount of COVID stimulus unfunded debt -- approximately $6 trillion or $50,000 per U.S. household. The end result of that chess move being the destruction of the U.S. economy by making more and more Americans ever expectant and dependent on a lifetime of government financial assistance. -- Bill Young, Le Mars, Iowa