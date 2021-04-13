MINI: The continued lies must be becoming the truth

So the Washington Post gives President Biden four Pinocchios for lying about Georgia's new voter laws. Reminds me of this quote, "A lie told once remains a lie, but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth." This said by Nazi sympathizer Joseph Goebbels. It seems lately that's about all I hear, lie after lie after lie. Maybe this is the "New Normal," here in the United States of America! -- Sid Jacobsma, Orange City, Iowa