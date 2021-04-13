 Skip to main content
MINI: The continued lies must be becoming the truth
MINI: The continued lies must be becoming the truth

So the Washington Post gives President Biden four Pinocchios for lying about Georgia's new voter laws. Reminds me of this quote, "A lie told once remains a lie, but a lie told a thousand times becomes the truth." This said by Nazi sympathizer Joseph Goebbels. It seems lately that's about all I hear, lie after lie after lie. Maybe this is the "New Normal," here in the United States of America! -- Sid Jacobsma, Orange City, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

