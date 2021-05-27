MINI: The main platform of the new Democrat party is "America last"
I would have to differ with the writer of the Saturday May 15 mini as to who the blame lies with. Each of us is responsible for our own sins a…
MINI: Iowa has a governor that knows more about controlling the virus than the local heath department, local school board and CDC
I’m jealous! Iowa has a governor that knows more about controlling the virus than the local health department, local school board and CDC. I h…
MINI: What compels people to post unrelated comments on others’ good news posts? Somehow, it seems like there’s a better path for them to take…
It's nice to have our state legislators back home where we can keep an eye on them. Journal Editorial Board
If responsible adult Americans decide not to get the COVID vaccine, that's fine. It's their choice. Stop treating them like kids by bribing th…
MINI: If you really want to celebrate the end of mask-wearing, don’t throw it on the ground for someone else to discard.
If you really want to celebrate the end of mask-wearing, don’t throw it on the ground for someone else to discard. JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD
What a wonderful change in Republican leadership. In one swift vote we transition from Liz Cheney's frown of doom and gloom to Elise Stefanik'…
All three of Sioux City's libraries are now open to the public for walk-in service, with the Perry Creek branch the last to reopen Monday. It'…
As a 4th generation Iowa cattle feeder, Beef Month in May seems an opportune time to share some great facts about beef - an environmentally-fr…
The Republicans have proven they are a ship of fools. Liz Cheney is as conservative as any of them but she has put Trump in his place and the …