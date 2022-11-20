THE MINI: Just a friendly reminder, if you haven't already, the season of giving is upon us. Consider a donation to the Goodfellow Charities. -- Journal Editorial Board
MINI: The season of giving is upon us
Related to this story
Most Popular
THE MINI: The Morningside football team outscored their opponents 574 to 130 this fall, so is it time the Men of the M put on their big boy pa…
"This multiple homicide in Idaho is more proof that guns are not the problem. Hate is the Problem! Allowing the dark side to enter your life and control your thoughts. The only way to defeat the darkness is to shine the Light of Jesus upon it." --Mark Solheim
THE MINI: It is apparent to me that the 2022 elections have shown nationally that there are a majority group of Republicans that chose the rul…
THE MINI: In light of recent events targeting a certain group, may I recommend a reading of "First They Come" by a German scholar named Martin…
THE MINI: Santa Claus is coming to downtown Sioux City on Monday. Are you ready? -- JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD
I am writing in support of Steve Hansen's campaign for the Iowa House. Steve is working to put high quality, affordable health care within rea…
I applaud the Nov. 10 column, "Apprenticeships show their worth in a changing world," by Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend.
The Sioux City Journal regularly publishes Associated Press articles about climate change that are often misleading or false. Seth Borenstein …
In 1973, I applied and was accepted to an Iowa college to pursue a degree in elementary education. Because my parents were not paying for my c…
My thoughts on the election. Tuesday night's mixed bag validated an insight I had years back on why I didn't have the emotional energy to purs…