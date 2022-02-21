 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MINI: The situation in Ukraine appears to be set up to slide somebody an unearned Nobel Peace Prize

  • 0

The situation in Ukraine appears to be set up to slide somebody an unearned Nobel Prize for Peace. From how much we "spent" to who got our USA money, weapons, technology, equipment, gear, munitions, know-how and troops activity, scrutiny and investigations should ensue to all activities said to be related to Ukraine, Russia, NATO or special interests. -- Jean Lillie, Anthon, Iowa

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News