MINI: The situation in Ukraine appears to be set up to slide somebody an unearned Nobel Peace Prize

The situation in Ukraine appears to be set up to slide somebody an unearned Nobel Prize for Peace. From how much we "spent" to who got our USA money, weapons, technology, equipment, gear, munitions, know-how and troops activity, scrutiny and investigations should ensue to all activities said to be related to Ukraine, Russia, NATO or special interests. -- Jean Lillie, Anthon, Iowa
Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.