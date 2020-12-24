 Skip to main content
MINI: The stable Christmas decorations
In looking around at the "downed" not-inflated Christmas decorations that are sprawled over yards around Siouxland, it seems that the ones that are the most stable and standing firm are the nativity scenes...the stable is stable! Is there a meaning behind this? Yes! We can know that our faith is firm, unmoving, and strong in the Lord! Merry Christmas! -- Connie Bartels, Sioux City

Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Journal.

Mini Editorial logo
