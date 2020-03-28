MINI: 'The ultimate gift'

Leonard Pitts had another excellent column in Friday's Journal. I love how he holds up a priest in Italy who was ill with coronavirus and gave up his respirator to a younger patient. The only funeral the priest had was applause from people in his neighborhood when his casket rolled by. Yes, he gave the ultimate gift.
Pam Adams, Sioux Center, Iowa
